Charter Communications subsidiaries raises $3.5B through debt offering
Mar. 11, 2022 6:05 AM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., subsidiaries of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) have priced $3.5B of notes in three tranches.
- Comprising of $1B of 4.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2033 at 99.634% of the principal amount, $1.5B of 5.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2053 at 99.300% of the principal amount and $1B of 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2063 at 99.255% of the principal amount.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter and common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC and to repay certain indebtedness.
- The offering is expected to close on March 15, 2022.