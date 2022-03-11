Charter Communications subsidiaries raises $3.5B through debt offering

Mar. 11, 2022 6:05 AM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., subsidiaries of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) have priced $3.5B of notes in three tranches.
  • Comprising of $1B of 4.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2033 at 99.634% of the principal amount, $1.5B of 5.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2053 at 99.300% of the principal amount and $1B of 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2063 at 99.255% of the principal amount.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter and common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC and to repay certain indebtedness.
  • The offering is expected to close on March 15, 2022.
