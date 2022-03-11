AirSculpt Technologies reports Q4 results

Mar. 11, 2022 6:20 AM ETAirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • AirSculpt Technologies press release (NASDAQ:AIRS): Q4
  • Revenue of $37.56M (+64.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.04M.
  • Cases increased 43.8% from prior year period to 2,885 cases.
  • Same-center revenue per case increased 13.1% from the prior year period. Same-center cases increased 19.6% from the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $10.2M, growth of 25.8% Y/Y.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Revenues in the range of $172M to $176M representing growth of 29% to 32% Y/Y; Adjusted EBITDA of $58M to $60M representing growth of 26% to 30% Y/Y; The addition of four new centers, one opening in the first quarter and three in the second half of the year.
