President Biden will tack on to the "mother of all sanctions" today, calling for an end to normal trade relations with Moscow. The decision, which will be taken along with the EU and G7 countries, will revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status, clearing the way for increased tariffs on imports. Russia sells about a third of its exports to the European Union, compared to around 5% to the U.S., according to data from the International Monetary Fund.

Fighting back: Moscow announced an export ban on more than 200 products, ranging from fertilizer and agricultural machinery to telecoms and turbines. However, it stopped short of limiting sales of energy and raw materials, the nation's largest contribution to global trade. Vladimir Putin also said he would find "legal solutions" to seize assets based in the country from international groups that have decided to close their operations, like "introducing external management and then transferring these enterprises to those who actually want to work."

"Our economy is experiencing a shock impact now and there are negative consequences, they will be minimized," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This is absolutely unprecedented. The economic war that has started against our country has never taken place before. So it is very hard to forecast anything."

Elsewhere: The U.S. Senate last night voted 68 to 31 to approve $13.6B for humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine (it passed alongside a $1.5T government funding bill). "Currently around 50% of our businesses are not operating, and those which are still operating are not operating at 100%," said Oleg Ustenko, chief economic adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "The situation in terms of economic growth, is going to be really very depressing, even if the war immediately stops," he added, noting that $100B worth of infrastructure assets have been destroyed since the invasion.