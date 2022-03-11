AbbVie, Gedeon Richter team up to develop therapies for neuropsychiatric diseases
Mar. 11, 2022 6:23 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Gedeon Richter entered a new co-development and license agreement to develop and commercialize novel dopamine receptor modulators for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases.
- Under the agreement, the collaboration includes preclinical and clinical R&D activities with shared financing by the two companies.
- The companies said the collaboration is based on the results of preclinical research undertaken by Richter and includes several new chemical entities selected for development.
- Richter will receive an upfront cash payment, potential future development, regulatory and commercialization milestones and sales-based royalties.
- AbbVie will have worldwide commercialization rights except for traditional markets of Richter, such as geographic Europe, Russia, other CIS countries and Vietnam.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2, subject to conditions.
- AbbVie and Richter have collaborated for 15 years on Central Nervous System (CNS) projects, including cariprazine (VRAYLAR/ REAGILA).