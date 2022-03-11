China Yuchai to power 800 Ankai buses
Mar. 11, 2022 6:25 AM ETChina Yuchai International Limited (CYD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- China Yuchai (NYSE:CYD) announced that GYMCL's YC6GN natural gas engines became the exclusive engine to power 800 Ankai buses that were recently shipped to Mexico.
- The new Yuchai-powered Ankai buses will operate in Monterrey, Mexico, which is the third largest city in the city.
- Monterrey is an important industrial and business hub with a number of large Mexican and international companies operating there.
- Prior to this, YC6GN gas engines were already in city bus operations in Mexico, including the Chihuahua Prefecture, and the performance of the engines has been well received by the local transportation department and bus operators.
- The YC6GN is a 7.8-liter heavy-duty engine powered by 6 cylinders and delivers up to 191 horsepower to propel buses up to 12 meters in length, designed for on-road applications.
- YC6GN also provides "green energy" solutions in compliance with the Euro V and Chinese National-V emission standards.