Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P futures pop on report Putin sees 'positive shifts' in talks

Stock index futures are higher Friday, popping right after a headline that indicated progress could be made with Russia-Ukraine talks.

Vladimir Putin says there are "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine, Russian news agency Interfax reported, according to Bloomberg.

“There are certain positive developments, as far as negotiators from our side informed me,” Putin told Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Bloomberg said, citing the transcript.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +1.6%, S&P futures (SPX) +1.5% and Dow futures (INDU) +1.3% all added to gains after the headline hit.

WTI crude pared gains, but is up over $107 per barrel.

Rates moved higher. The 10-year Treasury yield erased losses and is flat at 2.1%

The VIX moved below 30.

The move in equities is indicative of jittery market reacting to every headline. Futures had been in positive territory already, though. From a technical standpoint the S&P 500's defense of the 4,200 level in yesterday's trading was encouraging.

Looking to economic data, the University of Michican's preliminary measure of March consumer sentiment arrives shortly after the start of trading. Economists are looking for a dip to 61.4.

"The inflation expectations’ component will simply reflect current fuel costs," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said.

The U.S. is expected to announce later today that it will revoke Russia's most favored nation status.