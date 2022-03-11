Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones drop again, finish near lows of the day

Disappointing consumer sentiment data and ongoing uncertainty about the Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed on stocks Friday, causing the major averages to record another day of declines. The sell-off accelerated going into the close and the market finished near its lows of the session.

For the S&P 500, Friday's retreat marked the eighth lower finish in the last 10 sessions. The index returned to within striking distance of the 4,200 mark.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) once again led the way lower, finishing -2.2%. S&P (SP500) ended -1.3% and the Dow (DJI) closed the day -0.7%.

Looking at the day's closing numbers, the S&P 500 retreated 55.21 points to close at 4,204.31. This remained off multi-month lows set earlier this week, when the index closed below 4,200 for the first time since June.

The Nasdaq dropped 286.15 points to close at 12,843.81. The Dow ended the session at 32,944.19, a decline of 229.88 on the day.

All 11 S&P sectors closed lower. Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services were the weakest performers, with Tesla sliding the most among the megacaps.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down just one basis point, hovering just below 2.0%.

Economic news played into the stock decline, amid signs that consumers might be pulling back in the face of inflation and geopolitical worries. Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan said its preliminary measure of March consumer sentiment fell to a post-2011 low under 60. At the same time, inflation expectations rose to 5.4%.

"Expectations are sensitive to both the state of the stock market and gas prices, so we aren’t surprised to see this decline; it could easily have been bigger, and we are braced for a further drop next month," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said, explaining the implications of sentiment data.

"As always, remember that sentiment and spending are not the same thing, and the chance of a significant divergence now is greater than in the past, because households have $2.5T in excess pandemic savings, far more than the amount needed to pay for more expensive gas," he added. "Note too that the Michigan sentiment index is much weaker than the Conference Board measure, for reasons which are not clear."

"We won’t know which way spending will break for a few weeks, and it will come down to a match between inflation fears and how much pent-up spending will be released post-Omicron," said Robert Frick, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit.

Stocks started on the front foot early on hopes of progress in ceasefire talks. However, sentiment shifted during the session, amid worries that the conflict could drag on into the foreseeable future, weighing on the global economy and leading to elevated commodity prices.

“There are certain positive developments, as far as negotiators from our side informed me,” Vladimir Putin told Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Bloomberg said, citing an Interfax transcript.

"There is no clear off-ramp for Russia," BofA's global economics team said in a note today. "Our base case assumes months of uncertainty, tough sanctions and high energy prices."

"Russia is entering a deep recession, Europe will slow significantly, but the RoW will likely only slow modestly," they added.

Among active stocks, Chipotle is the top gainer in the S&P, rallying again after adding a new chicken item to its menu.