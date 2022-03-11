Novan acquires EPI Health for upfront payment of $27.5M and milestone payment of $23.5M
Mar. 11, 2022 6:42 AM ETNovan, Inc. (NOVN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is acquiring EPI Health, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the U.S. dermatology market.
- The transaction involves upfront purchase price of $27.5M, consisting of $11M and $16.5M in a seller’s note with a 24-month term.
- Based on financial performance of EPI’s products and the occurrence of other events, the company will pay up to an additional $23.5M in potential future milestone payments, in cash or in shares.
- “As we prepare for the planned NDA submission of our lead product candidate, SB206 (berdazimer gel 10.3%), it was imperative that we evaluate a broad spectrum of options for potential commercialization. This acquisition creates a robust commercial infrastructure for Novan, and I believe sets the stage for the future success of the Company. As of today, we have launched Novan as a fully-integrated specialty dermatology company with a solid pipeline of development candidates complemented by a commercial foundation to further position Novan to realize the value of each,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Novan.
- Upon closing, the company will employ approximately 100 staff, including sales personnel currently covering 42 sales territories in the U.S.