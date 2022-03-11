Novan acquires EPI Health for upfront payment of $27.5M and milestone payment of $23.5M

Mar. 11, 2022 6:42 AM ETNovan, Inc. (NOVN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is acquiring EPI Health, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the U.S. dermatology market.
  • The transaction involves upfront purchase price of $27.5M, consisting of $11M and $16.5M in a seller’s note with a 24-month term.
  • Based on financial performance of EPI’s products and the occurrence of other events, the company will pay up to an additional $23.5M in potential future milestone payments, in cash or in shares.
  • “As we prepare for the planned NDA submission of our lead product candidate, SB206 (berdazimer gel 10.3%), it was imperative that we evaluate a broad spectrum of options for potential commercialization. This acquisition creates a robust commercial infrastructure for Novan, and I believe sets the stage for the future success of the Company. As of today, we have launched Novan as a fully-integrated specialty dermatology company with a solid pipeline of development candidates complemented by a commercial foundation to further position Novan to realize the value of each,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Novan.
  • Upon closing, the company will employ approximately 100 staff, including sales personnel currently covering 42 sales territories in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.