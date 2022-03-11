PLx Pharma GAAP EPS of -$0.73 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.59M misses by $0.46M
Mar. 11, 2022 6:52 AM ETPLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PLx Pharma press release (NASDAQ:PLXP): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.73 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.59M misses by $0.46M.
- “The VAZALORE launch strategy is on track as planned. We are excited that VAZALORE is now the number three brand in the Aspirin Heart Health segment, within six months after introduction,” said Natasha Giordano, PLx’s President & CEO. “We are pleased with our progress and our agility in managing the various market dynamics at play when establishing a new brand. Across several key performance measures, VAZALORE is building momentum and the results are positive and trending higher, with growth rates as we expected for this initial period. We are well positioned for sales growth and market share expansion in 2022.”