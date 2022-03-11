Bayer files for expanded use of prostate cancer drug Nubeqa in Japan

Mar. 11, 2022 6:54 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF), BAYRYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Bayer AG To Produce CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) submitted an application to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare seeking expanded approval of Nubeqa (darolutamide) in combination with chemotherapy docetaxel plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) to treat patients with prostate cancer with distant metastasis.
  • The company said Nubeqa is already approved in Japan to treat patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease.
  • The filing was backed by positive data from a phase 3 trial called ARASENS.
  • The German company is also seeking expanded approval of Nubeqa combo in the U.S. and EU.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.