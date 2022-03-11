Bayer files for expanded use of prostate cancer drug Nubeqa in Japan
Mar. 11, 2022 6:54 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF), BAYRYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) submitted an application to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare seeking expanded approval of Nubeqa (darolutamide) in combination with chemotherapy docetaxel plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) to treat patients with prostate cancer with distant metastasis.
- The company said Nubeqa is already approved in Japan to treat patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease.
- The filing was backed by positive data from a phase 3 trial called ARASENS.
- The German company is also seeking expanded approval of Nubeqa combo in the U.S. and EU.