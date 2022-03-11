Genius Sports GAAP EPS of -$0.28 misses by $0.06, revenue of $84.01M beats by $3.29M
Mar. 11, 2022 7:01 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Genius Sports press release (NYSE:GENI): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $84.01M (+78.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.29M.
- “2021 was a transformational year that saw Genius form innovative new relationships with leagues, sportsbooks and brands alike, which allowed us to deliver record group revenue in the fourth quarter,” said Mark Locke, GSL Co-Founder and CEO. “We are confident that 2022 will be another strong and profitable year as we capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead and continue to expand our services around the world.”