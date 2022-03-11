Rivian Automotive is in reverse after production ramp disappoints analysts

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw a wave of price target cuts after analysts pointed to uninspiring Q4 results and guidance from the electric vehicle maker.

Firms lowering their PTs included Deutsche Bank (to $91 from $130), Mizuho Securities (to $100 from $145), Piper Sandler (to $130 from $148) and Baird (to $84 from $100).

Wedbush Securities kept an Outperform rating on Rivian (RIVN) but slashed its price target to $60 from $130 while delivering a harsh assessment.

"It appears the supply chain issues hitting Rivian are being exacerbated by execution, communication, and logistics issues the company was not prepared for since going public. To say the Rivian story has been disappointing to us (and the Street) so far would be an understatement," noted analyst Dan Ives.

"We believe Rivian from a core engineering and design perspective along with the Amazon commercial relationship has potential to be a major EV stalwart over the next decade. However, for that to happen they need to start delivery models to customers and stop the excuses," he added.

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) fell 10.59% in premarket trading to $36.80.

