The Real Good Food Company reports Q4 results
Mar. 11, 2022 7:07 AM ETThe Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Real Good Food Company press release (NASDAQ:RGF): Q4
- Revenue of $25.61M (+128.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.31M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.9M.
- “We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results which demonstrate the strength of the Real Good Foods brand and the solid momentum we have entering 2022,” said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on our mission to make craveable, nutritious comfort foods that are lower in carbohydrates, higher in protein, and made from gluten- and grain-free real ingredients more accessible to everyone and in doing so, help people pursue a healthier lifestyle.”