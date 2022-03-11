Emergent begins dosing in phase 1 trial of intranasal therapy for cyanide poisoning

Mar. 11, 2022 7:15 AM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Test tube with blood sample for cyanide test

Md Saiful Islam Khan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) dosed the first person in a phase 1 trial of stabilized isoamyl nitrite (SIAN) to treat known or suspected acute cyanide poisoning.
  • Under an existing multi-year contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and in collaboration with the Southwest Research Institute, Emergent is developing a single-use intranasal spray intended for administration by first responders following a cyanide incident.
  • The trial plans to enroll 70 healthy males or non-pregnant females between the ages of 18 to 45.
  • The study is funded by BARDA, a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
