Smart Employee Benefits received extensions and secures new business contracts of ~$22.2M
Mar. 11, 2022 7:12 AM ETSmart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEBFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Smart Employee Benefits (OTCQB:SEBFF) has received extensions and net new business contracts valued at greater than $22.2M, bringing the total contract wins and extensions to over $205.0M over the past 15 months.
- SEB’s “White-Label TPA” sales pipeline includes billions of dollars of premiums, of which approximately $2.0B is in advanced stages of negotiations.
- Currently, SEB has over 530K plan members under contract, representing ~$1.3B of premium.
- ~370K plan members are fully deployed to SEB’s benefit processing TPA platform with over 160K in transition.
- SEB solutions can capture over 90% of the fees spent to manage a plan member, which typically are in the range of 7% to 10% of premiums.