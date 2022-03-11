Smart Employee Benefits received extensions and secures new business contracts of ~$22.2M

Mar. 11, 2022 7:12 AM ETSmart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEBFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Smart Employee Benefits (OTCQB:SEBFF) has received extensions and net new business contracts valued at greater than $22.2M, bringing the total contract wins and extensions to over $205.0M over the past 15 months.
  • SEB’s “White-Label TPA” sales pipeline includes billions of dollars of premiums, of which approximately $2.0B is in advanced stages of negotiations.
  • Currently, SEB has over 530K plan members under contract, representing ~$1.3B of premium.
  • ~370K plan members are fully deployed to SEB’s benefit processing TPA platform with over 160K in transition.
  • SEB solutions can capture over 90% of the fees spent to manage a plan member, which typically are in the range of 7% to 10% of premiums.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.