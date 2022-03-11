Dufry is a catalyst call buy idea at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank issued a catalyst call buy idea on Dufry AG (OTCPK:DUFRY) following recent weakness with the European travel stock. The firm expects a near-term share price bounce.

Analyst Matt Garland: "In the short term and for peak travel this year, we believe the impact of the Russia/Ukraine crisis on consumer sentiment and travel spending may be less severe than initially expected given the significant level of pent-up demand for leisure travel (particularly in Europe), higher levels of savings during Covid and the relative resilience of consumers to external shocks (represented by the sharp recovery from Omicron). Capacity trends in the US and Europe show a continued recovery (albeit these may be revised downwards), with this more positive trend evident if a (perhaps c.10%) cut to capacity were to occur."

Dufry reported earnings earlier in the week. The company pointed to encouraging signs for the ongoing recovery of the industry and its business performance as vaccination levels increase, passenger traffic accelerates and sales improve. Shares of Dufry (OTCPK:DUFRY) have underperformed over the last few weeks on rising investor concerns over the impact of Russia's attack on Ukraine.