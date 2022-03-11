Prestige, institutional bias may be why companies are eschewing stock splits

Even as prices of S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) stocks have soared in the past decade, the number of companies doing stocks splits has plunged, eToro strategist Ben Laidler points out Friday.

"We think this reflects an over-focus on institutional investors and further overlooks the rising importance of individual retail investors," Laidler wrote in a note.

A split changes nothing about a stock or a company.

But "it may open it to a broader investor base, improve tradability, signal management's positive outlook, and better allocate stock compensation," Laidler said. "Data clearly shows a pickup in retail ownership after stock splits, and a bump in share price performance. A lower price could also open up to Dow (DJI) (NYSEARCA:DIA) index inclusion. Fractional share ownership has become more available but is still far from ubiquitous."

Why are companies reluctant?

"Some see prestige in a higher stock price," he said. "Others focus on ‘serious investors’, whether institutions or ETF behemoths."

About "25% of individual investors are new to markets," Laidler added. "US household equity ownership is at records."

"Retail investors are overlooked in stock splits but also fundraisings, investor events, management access, and research provision. Tech mega caps are taking a stock split lead, but many others should follow."

BofA says these 20 companies could follow a new stock split wave.