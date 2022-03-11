Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares slumped in premarket trading on Friday after it reported fiscal third-quarter results that missed estimates and investment firm Morgan Stanley said the pending Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) deal provides uncertainty.

Analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Oracle (ORCL) equal weight with an $87 price target, noted that the firm is "increasingly optimistic" on the core business, citing valuation and its cloud business, there are concerns about the Cerner (CERN) acquisition, adding that share buybacks have slowed as a result of it.

"With share repurchases slowing, [Oracle] will have to sustain topline growth and operational discipline to drive forward EPS growth, a change from recent history," Weiss wrote in a note to clients.

Oracle (ORCL) shares fell slightly more than 3% to $74 in premarket trading on Friday.

Weiss added that Oracle has not yet given a "more comprehensive look at the rationale behind the Cerner transaction," explaining the company's guidance does not include any contribution from Cerner, even if it will be accretive in the first year and it may close as soon as the fiscal fourth-quarter.

"From a strategic perspective, management views the healthcare vertical as highly strategic and is focused on combining Cerner's industry relationships with the Oracle platform's industry-specific features to deliver an integrated offering," Weiss noted.

Bank of America analyst Brad Sills highlighted Oracle's (ORCL) cloud strength, but noted that generating "mid-20s cloud revenue growth" could be "unattainable, given consistent mid/high teens estimated in Q3 and recent quarters." Sills lowered the price target to $90 from $105, following the results.

On Thursday, the Larry Ellison-founded Oracle (ORCL) said it earned $1.13 a share on $10.51 billion in revenue.

The company said earnings per share were lowered by 5 cents due to a decline in the share price of gene sequencing company Oxford Nanopore and an operating loss at Ampere.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts were expecting Oracle (ORCL) to earn $1.18 a share and report $10.51 billion in sales.

Oracle (ORCL) generated $2.4 billion in cloud-related revenue, up 24% year-over-year. Cloud license and on-premise license revenue came in at $1.289 billion and cloud services and license support revenue clocked in at $7.637 billion.

Last month, Wedbush Securities said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offered investors a change to buy Oracle (ORCL), along with several other tech stocks, at a discount.