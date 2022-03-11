CGI, through France subsidiary, to acquire Umanis, data, digital and business solutions firm

Mar. 11, 2022 7:30 AM ETCGI Inc. (GIB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) entered into an agreement for the acquisition, through its subsidiary CGI France, of all of the shares of Umanis.
  • Urmanis is a digital company specializing in data, digital and business solutions with annual revenue of ~€246M, which has been operating for 30+ years, mainly in the French market.
  • The proposed transaction values the entire share capital of Umanis at ~€310M on a fully diluted basis and represents a premium of 45.96% (based on Mar.10 closing price).
  • Under the agreement, CGI France has the exclusive right to acquire all of the shares held by MURA and Mr. Olivier Pouligny, representing ~70.6% of the share capital of Umanis at €17.15/share.
  • Based on completion, CGI France plans to launch a mandatory tender offer to acquire the remaining shares of Umanis at €17.15/share, will implement a squeeze-out transaction to acquire all remaining shares.
  • The purchase is expected to be completed by end of 2Q22.
