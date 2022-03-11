Applied Materials raises dividend by 8.3% to $0.26, approves $6B buyback program
Mar. 11, 2022
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) declares $0.26/share quarterly dividend, 8.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.24.
- Forward yield 0.83%
- Payable June 16; for shareholders of record May 26; ex-div May 25.
- The company approved a new $6B share repurchase authorization, supplementing the previous authorization which had $3.2B remaining at the end of the 1Q22.
- “The new share repurchase authorization and dividend increase demonstrate Applied Materials’ confidence in the long-term growth of our markets, the strength of our technology, and our ability to generate strong cash flow and attractive shareholder returns,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO. “Our broad portfolio of innovative products puts Applied in a great position to outperform our markets in the years ahead.”