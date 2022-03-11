BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the world's largest asset manager, has recorded ~$17B in losses on its Russian securities in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported, citing the company.

Closed markets and worldwide sanctions imposed after the attack made most of the $18.2B in Russian assets held by BlackRock (BLK) clients unsaleable, leading the company to mark them down drastically. While the $17B charge is a huge number, BlackRock (BLK) has more than $10T in assets under management.

On Feb. 28, the company suspended purchase of all Russian securities in its active and index funds in light of the situation. At that time, Russian Securities made up less than 0.01% of its clients' assets. A company spokesperson told the FT that the total value was ~$1B at the time. On Feb. 25, Bloomberg reported that the firm topped the list of holders of Russian bonds, with ~$1.5B of bonds.

The asset manager marked down the value of its largest Russian exchanged-traded fund, iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS), to a total value of less than $1M vs. ~$600M at the end of 2021, the FT said.

"This has been a highly complex and fluid situation, and BlackRock (BLK) will continue actively consulting with regulators, index providers and other market participants to help ensure our clients can exit their positions in Russian securities, whenever and wherever regulatory and market conditions allow," CEO Larry Fink said in a LinkedIn post.

If Ukraine-Russia negotiations bring about a resolution and sanctions ease, then Russian securities could start trading more freely again and recover some of their value, the FT said.

BlackRock (BLK) shares are rising 0.9% in premarket trading.

