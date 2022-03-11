BeiGene's tislelizumab gets approval in China for expanded use in solid tumors

Mar. 11, 2022 7:41 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) said the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted conditional approval to tislelizumab to treat adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) solid tumors.
  • The approval is also for use in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) who had been treated with fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan; and other advanced solid tumors who develop disease progression after prior therapy and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
  • The company said tislelizumab is now approved in seven indications in China.
  • The approval was backed by data from a phase 2 trial.
  • “Results from the clinical trial of tislelizumab in patients with MSI-H and dMMR solid tumors demonstrated that tislelizumab’s treatment effect was consistent and durable across tumor types and endpoints," said Mark Lanasa, senior vice president, chief medical officer, solid tumors, at BeiGene.
