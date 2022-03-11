MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) agrees to acquire Gatling Exploration (OTCQB:GATGF) in an all-stock deal that values Gatling at ~C$0.40/share, representing a 47.4% premium based on the five-day volume weighted average price of each company as of Thursday's close.

Gatling is focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Ontario.

"Gatling's Larder property gives us a substantial toe hold along this regionally productive gold-bearing structure where we believe more gold should be findable," MAG Silver President and CEO George Paspalas says.

Citing commissioning delays for the Juanicipio project in Mexico and limited guidance visibility, Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver earlier this year.