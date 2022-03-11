On Friday, the clinical-stage pharma company, Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) announced additional data for the company’s lead asset FT218 from a pivotal late-stage trial and an open-label study.

FT218 is a formulation of sodium oxybate designed as a once-nightly regimen for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

The announcement included new post-hoc data from the completed pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON clinical trial and interim data from the ongoing RESTORE open-label study, the company said.

Per REST-ON data, those who took FT218 showed an improvement in subjective measures of daytime sleepiness, sleep quality, and the refreshing nature of sleep.

The 4.5-g starting dose was found to cause an improvement as early as week 1, while there was even a greater improvement after starting the 6-g dose, compared to placebo.

According to data from the RESTORE study, FT218 was found to be well tolerated with no new safety signals even after some patients had undergone over 18 months of therapy.

The new data will be part of eight posters to be presented at the World Sleep 2022 congress in Rome.

In October, Avadel (AVDL) announced a delay in the U.S. regulatory review of its marketing application for FT218.