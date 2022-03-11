Photocure partner gets approval in China for real-world study of cancer detection drug
Mar. 11, 2022 8:23 AM ETPhotocure ASA (PHCUF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Photocure (OTC:PHCUF) said its partner Asieris Pharma received an approval to conduct a real-world evidence study of its drug Hexvix for bladder cancer in China's Hainan province, in addition to a phase 3 study approved last month.
- Hexvix (hexaminolevulinate HCl), which is sold as Cysview in the U.S. and Canada, works by accumulating in cancer cells in the bladder and makes them glow bright pink during Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC). BLC with Hexvix improves the detection of tumors and leads to more complete resection.
- The company received the approval from the Hainan Provincial Medical Products Administration, in accordance with advice from the National Medical Products Administration Center for Drug Evaluation.
- The company said Hexvix was put into pilot use in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Hainan in December 2021, with several patients receiving the procedure to date.
- In January last year, Asieris had partnered with Photocure for exclusive rights to register and commercialize Hexvix in mainland China and Taiwan.
- Photocure commercializes the drug directly in the U.S. and Europe, and has partnerships to sell Hexvix in China, Chile, Australia and New Zealand.