Ulta Beauty gains after strong earnings boost confidence on Wall Street

Mar. 11, 2022 7:42 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) gains in early trading after impressing analysts with its Q4 earnings report and guidance update.

Evercore ISI kept an Outperform rating on ULTA and price target of $500. "We continue to believe that Ulta is a great way to play the recovery as this best-in-class all-things-beauty retailer is just beginning to benefit from strong pent-up demand and consumer restocking as life begins to return to normal," updated analyst Omar Saad.

Wells Fargo said that in a sector filled with volatility, ULTA delivered a very clean earnings print with no holes to poke.

Analyst Ike Boruchow: "Their 4Q results came in well above plan (driven by comps and GM), while ULTA's 2022 outlook is mostly inline with their algo/targets issued at their recent Analyst Day. More notably, the trajectory of their 2022 guidance is actually the inverse of what we have seen thus far - stronger growth in 1H vs. 2H, which we believe gives them a more compelling setup to start the FY."

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) attracted price target boosts from Stifel (to $435 from $420) and BMO Capital Markets (to $385 from $365).

Shares of ULTA rose 2.54% premarket to $389.00 following the earnings topper.

