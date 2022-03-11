The Russian embassy in the U.S. demand on Friday that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) cease "extremist activities" after the Mark Zuckerberg-led company said it would allow some users to call for violence.

"Meta's aggressive and criminal policy leading to incitement of hatred and hostility towards Russians is outrageous," the Russian embassy said in a statement obtained by Reuters. "The company's actions are yet another evidence of the information war without rules declared on our country."

The embassy added that U.S. lawmakers and authorities need to "stop the extremist activities of Meta and take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Meta (FB) recently said some Facebook and Instagram users in certain countries around the world were allowed to post calls for harm and death for Russian soldiers and/or politicians as a result of the country's invasion of Ukraine, a development first reported by Reuters.

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders,’ a Meta spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Verge. "We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians.”

The New York Times added that the posts could come from people using the platforms in Ukraine, Russia, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Meta has taken a number of steps to help people affected by the humanitarian crisis, including adding mental health resources, raising money for nonprofits and adding safety features in Ukraine and Russia.

Last week, Russia cut off access to Meta Platforms' (FB) Facebook service, as telecom regulator Roskomnadzor said there were 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook since October 2020.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

On Tuesday, Meta Platforms (FB) Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said no women-run countries "would ever go to war," adding that with more women at the helm, the world would be both "safer" and "much more prosperous."