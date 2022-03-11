Guardforce to expand Robotics as a Service to China's greater Bay Area; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Mar. 11, 2022 7:44 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI), GFAIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) to acquire Shenzhen Keweien Robot Service and Guangzhou Kewei Robot Technology for purchase price of $10M which will be paid in a mix of 10% cash and 90% restricted ordinary shares of the company, each share will be valued at $4.20.
- The acquisition is expected to serve an integral role in the growth of Guardforce AI's robotics as a service (RaaS) business initiative.
- The deal is expected to be closed by end of April 2022.
- Focused on the hospitality, healthcare, property management, and government sectors, SZ and GZ derive revenues from AI robotic services which automate repetitive tasks, making them less labor intensive.
- The company has reiterated its 2022 full-year revenue expectations of $55M-$60M, representing growth of more than 66% as compared to 2021.