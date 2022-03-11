Longeveron GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.05, revenue of $0.21M
Mar. 11, 2022 8:02 AM ETLongeveron Inc. (LGVN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Longeveron press release (NASDAQ:LGVN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $0.21M (-82.2% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “Since our IPO in February of last year, important progress has been made in advancing Lomecel-B into next phase trials, including initiation of Phase 2 trials in Alzheimer’s and Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), with the latter receiving both Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA. Additionally, we successfully closed a $20.5 million private placement of our common stock in the fourth quarter of 2021 to provide capital that we believe will be sufficient to support our ongoing research and operations into 2024. We anticipate 2022 to be another eventful year as we continue to work to demonstrate the potential therapeutic benefit of Lomecel-B across many life-threatening conditions.”