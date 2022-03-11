Senate passes $1.5T spending bill, including $13.6B package for Ukraine

The U.S. Senate passed a $1.5T funding bill late Thursday to keep the government running through the end of its fiscal year (Sept. 30) by a 68-31 margin, the Associated Press reports. The bill elicited bipartisan support for $13.6B of emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and its European allies, which is part of the legislation.

The House had passed the bill on Wednesday after more spending for COVID was stripped from the package. President Joe Biden's signature is considered certain.

About half of the $13.6B measures for the Urkraine war is for arming and equipping Ukraine and the Pentagon's costs for sending U.S. troops to other Eastern European nations that are concerned about the war nearby, the AP said. Much of the rest is for humanitarian and economic assistance, bolstering regional allies' defenses, and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.

The $1.5T bill contains an almost 7% increase for domestic initiatives, including increased spending for schools, housing, child care, renewable energy, biomedical research, law enforcement grants to communities, and feeding programs.

It also includes an almost 6% increase for defense spending, including funds for 85 F-35 fighter jets, 13 new Navy ships, upgrades for 90 Abrams tanks, and improvements for schools on military bases.

Earlier, U.S. set to revoke Russia's favored trade status, Moscow hits back

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.