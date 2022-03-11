Castle Biosciences posts data to highlight outperformance of DecisionDx-Melanoma test

Mar. 11, 2022 8:06 AM ETCastle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • On Friday, the commercial-stage diagnostics company, Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL), announced new data to claim that its gene expression profile test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, performed better than T-stage at identifying patients with low risk of sentinel lymph node positivity.
  • The data supports the view that DecisionDx-Melanoma allows “for more precise and personalized management of melanoma patients and improved patient selection for the SLNB surgical procedure,” the company said. This will lead to a reduction in unnecessary healthcare expenses, Chief Executive of Castle Biosciences (CSTL), Derek Maetzold, remarked.
  • According to new data, the DecisionDx-Melanoma test was found to be more accurate compared to T-stage in identifying patients with low-risk tumors who could forgo SLNB, a common technique in determining possible tumor metastasis.
  • Read: In 2020, Castle Biosciences (CSTL) won a favorable decision from Medicare Administrative Contractor Palmetto GBA MolDx, for expanded Medicare coverage for the test.
