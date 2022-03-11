Pearson jumps after rejecting 854.2 pence/share offer from Apollo (update)

Mar. 11, 2022 8:27 AM ETPearson plc (PSO), APOHMHCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Social Studies

PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Update 8:27am: Adds Pearson rejection of offer.

Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) soared 23% on a report that Apollo (NYSE:APO) is considering making a cash offer for the education company. Pearson said it rejected the Apollo offer from Monday.

Apollo is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible cash offer for Pearson (PSO), Apollo said in a statement, according a Reuters report. There is no certainty that an offer will be made. Pearson has a market cap of $7.7B.

Pearson said in first received an offer from Apollo on Nov. 5 for 800 pence a share and the textbook publisher received a second offer of 854.2 pence ($11B) a share on March 7, according to traders, who cited Bloomberg headlines from a Pearson statement. Pearson's board "unanimously rejected" the second Apollo offer and said the price "significantly undervalues" the company.

The Apollo (APO) bid would represent a 31% premium to Pearson's (PSO) closing price in the UK yesterday and a 41% premium to the March 4 closing price, before the bid was made on Monday. Apollo is required by not later than April 8 to either announce a firm into to make an offer for Pearson or talk away, according to the Pearson statement.

The Apollo and Pearson statements come after a Betaville item earlier said that a mystery buyer was said to be circling Pearson.

The Apollo (APO) bid for Pearson (PSO) comes after Veritas Capital agreed to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) for $2.8B last month, a deal that several investors said they plan to not tender their shares into as it undervalues the education company.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.