Update 8:27am: Adds Pearson rejection of offer.

Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) soared 23% on a report that Apollo (NYSE:APO) is considering making a cash offer for the education company. Pearson said it rejected the Apollo offer from Monday.

Apollo is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible cash offer for Pearson (PSO), Apollo said in a statement, according a Reuters report. There is no certainty that an offer will be made. Pearson has a market cap of $7.7B.

Pearson said in first received an offer from Apollo on Nov. 5 for 800 pence a share and the textbook publisher received a second offer of 854.2 pence ($11B) a share on March 7, according to traders, who cited Bloomberg headlines from a Pearson statement. Pearson's board "unanimously rejected" the second Apollo offer and said the price "significantly undervalues" the company.

The Apollo (APO) bid would represent a 31% premium to Pearson's (PSO) closing price in the UK yesterday and a 41% premium to the March 4 closing price, before the bid was made on Monday. Apollo is required by not later than April 8 to either announce a firm into to make an offer for Pearson or talk away, according to the Pearson statement.

The Apollo and Pearson statements come after a Betaville item earlier said that a mystery buyer was said to be circling Pearson.

The Apollo (APO) bid for Pearson (PSO) comes after Veritas Capital agreed to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) for $2.8B last month, a deal that several investors said they plan to not tender their shares into as it undervalues the education company.