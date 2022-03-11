Hot Stocks: RIVN falls on production forecast; ORCL, ZUMZ drop on earnings; ANGI rallies

The release of corporate results stirred trading in Friday's pre-market action. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was one of the big names that reported, with investors rushing out of the stock following a disappointing production forecast.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) also lost ground before the opening bell, as each announced a quarterly profit figure that missed analysts' expectations.

Meanwhile, Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) managed to gain ground in pre-market trading. The rally followed the release of strong monthly sales statistics.

Decliners

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) dropped in pre-market trading after providing disappointing production guidance with its latest quarterly update. With operations impacted by supply chain issues, the electric vehicle maker predicted it would make 25,000 vehicles in 2022.

In response, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives cut his price target on the stock to $60 from $130 and added "to say the Rivian story has been disappointing to us (and the Street) so far would be an understatement."

RIVN dropped 9% in pre-market trading.

Oracle (ORCL) lost ground before the opening bell as well, dragged down by disappointing quarterly results. The enterprise software firm missed projections with its quarterly profit. Revenue met projections, rising 4% to $10.5B.

Earnings news also prompted pre-market selling in Zumiez (ZUMZ). The apparel and accessories retailer missed expectations with its Q4 results and provided a disappointing Q1 forecast.

Blaming economic uncertainty and the lack of government stimulus that boosted sales last year, ZUMZ predicted that Q1 sales would drop to a level between $215M and $221M. Analysts were looking for a figure of around $258M. The company also said its bottom-line result could be as low as breakeven.

Weighed down by the gloomy forecast, shares plunged almost 14% in pre-market action.

Gainer

Angi (ANGI) saw strength before the opening bell, boosted by robust monthly sales figures for February. The company reported 18% revenue growth compared to the same month last year.

The figures represented the fastest revenue acceleration since September. Boosted by the sales numbers, ANGI climbed about 4% in pre-market action.

To keep up with Wall Street's biggest movers throughout the session, head over to SA's dynamic On The Move section.