WeWork sees higher revenue in 2022 as occupancy, memberships gain

Mar. 11, 2022 8:31 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

WeWork Cancels Plans For Its IPO

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Flexible workspace provider WeWork (NYSE:WE) is expecting higher revenues this year as the company saw sequential gains in occupancy throughout 2021, according to its earnings report Friday.
  • Shares of WE edge higher 0.8% in premarket trading.
  • Sees 2022 revenue of $3.8B-4.0B compared with $2.57B in 2021.
  • Memberships of 514K in December rose from 464K in September. Occupancy rate of 63% in December also jumped from 56% in the previous month.
  • Q4 location operating expenses were $3.08B, down from $3.54B in the same period a year ago.
  • Q4 loss from operations of $3.69B vs. $4.34B in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 interest income of $18.97M compared with $16.91M in Q4 of last year.
  • Net interest and other expense of $930.64M drops from income of $532.41M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 EBITDA of -$1.53B vs. -$1.88B in Q4 2020.
  • Building margin was a loss of $512.04M, down from -$273.23M in Q4 2020.
  • Earlier, WeWork's Q4 revenue of $717.65M increased from $661.03M in the third quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.