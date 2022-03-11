WeWork sees higher revenue in 2022 as occupancy, memberships gain
- Flexible workspace provider WeWork (NYSE:WE) is expecting higher revenues this year as the company saw sequential gains in occupancy throughout 2021, according to its earnings report Friday.
- Shares of WE edge higher 0.8% in premarket trading.
- Sees 2022 revenue of $3.8B-4.0B compared with $2.57B in 2021.
- Memberships of 514K in December rose from 464K in September. Occupancy rate of 63% in December also jumped from 56% in the previous month.
- Q4 location operating expenses were $3.08B, down from $3.54B in the same period a year ago.
- Q4 loss from operations of $3.69B vs. $4.34B in Q4 2020.
- Q4 interest income of $18.97M compared with $16.91M in Q4 of last year.
- Net interest and other expense of $930.64M drops from income of $532.41M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 EBITDA of -$1.53B vs. -$1.88B in Q4 2020.
- Building margin was a loss of $512.04M, down from -$273.23M in Q4 2020.
- Earlier, WeWork's Q4 revenue of $717.65M increased from $661.03M in the third quarter.