RLX Technology slides after Q4 2021 earnings
Mar. 11, 2022 8:33 AM ETRLX Technology Inc. (RLX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is down 14% after the company reported fourth quarter's earnings results.
- Revenue of $298.84M (+20.5% Y/Y), taking the company's full year revenue to $1.33B (+123.1% Y/Y).
- Gross profit was $120.1M.
- Gross margin declined to 40.2%, compared to 42.9% in 4Q20.
- Net cash generated from operating activities was $73.1M.
- GAAP EPADS of $0.058; Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.06.
- "Despite the evolving industry regulatory framework and challenging backdrop of recurrent COVID-19 outbreaks, we remained focused throughout the year on optimizing our distribution and retail channels, investing in scientific research, new product development, and digitalization upgrades......The 2021 fiscal year was defined by year-over-year revenue growth of 123.1%, further cementing our leadership as a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers," said Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and CEO of RLX Technology.