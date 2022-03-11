RLX Technology slides after Q4 2021 earnings

Mar. 11, 2022 8:33 AM ETRLX Technology Inc. (RLX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is down 14% after the company reported fourth quarter's earnings results.
  • Revenue of $298.84M (+20.5% Y/Y), taking the company's full year revenue to $1.33B (+123.1% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit was $120.1M.
  • Gross margin declined to 40.2%, compared to 42.9% in 4Q20.
  • Net cash generated from operating activities was $73.1M.
  • GAAP EPADS of $0.058; Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.06.
  • "Despite the evolving industry regulatory framework and challenging backdrop of recurrent COVID-19 outbreaks, we remained focused throughout the year on optimizing our distribution and retail channels, investing in scientific research, new product development, and digitalization upgrades......The 2021 fiscal year was defined by year-over-year revenue growth of 123.1%, further cementing our leadership as a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers," said Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and CEO of RLX Technology.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.