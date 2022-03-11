Longeveron slips after Q4 earnings amid likely delay in key data readout

Mar. 11, 2022 8:36 AM ETLongeveron Inc. (LGVN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

The clinical-stage biotechnology company Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) has lost ~10% in the pre-market Friday after the company signaled a potential delay for results from its Aging Frailty trial for the lead candidate, Lomecel-B.

The data from the Phase 1/2 trial called “HERA” are expected in H1 2022, Longeveron (LGVN) said, whereas, in November, the company anticipated data in Q1 2022.

Meanwhile, the topline contraction continued with Q4 revenue at $0.2M indicating a decline of ~83% YoY. The full-year revenue fell ~77% YoY to $1.3M amid a decline in clinical trial revenue and grant revenue.

R&D expenses for the quarter and full-year jumped ~42% YoY and ~163% YoY to $1.7M and $7.1M while net loss widened by ~193% YoY and ~360% YoY to $4.1M and $17.0M, respectively.

The cash and equivalents stood at $35M at the 2021 year-end compared to $0.8M a year ago. The company said that its existing cash and short-term investments would be adequate to meet its expenses and capital needs through 2024.

A highly-sought-after micro-cap stock in social media, Longeveron (LGVN) sharply gained more than a third ahead of its Q4 earnings on Wednesday.

