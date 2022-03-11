Hong Kong market drops after SEC hints at delisting some Chinese stocks

SEC

G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed down 1.6% after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission named five China-based companies that could be delisted if they don't allow U.S. authorities to review company audits for three straight years.

That followed a selloff of U.S.-listed Chinese shares, especially in tech names, on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) fell 9.8% and KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) slid 2.7% in Thursday trading.

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), a real estate-focused fintech, dropped 24% and fintech Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) fell 16% in regular trading in New York on Thursday.

In the U.S., many Chinese stocks are poised for a positive open. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), which sank 16% on Thursday, was up 4.0% in premarket. Futu (FUTU), which reported earnings on Friday, is gaining 5.7% premarket. Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), one of the stocks named by the SEC, fell 11% on Thursday, but is rising 1.4% before Friday's bell rings.

Not all U.S. listed Chinese firms are headed for gains today. DiDi Global's (NYSE:DIDI) are dropping 13% in premarket trading. BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), another name on the SEC's list, is down 0.7% in U.S. premarket.

Previously (Dec. 21), SEC wants more disclosure for Chinese companies that want to list in U.S.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.