DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares plunged sharply on Friday after the electronic signature company posted fourth-quarter results that topped estimates, but forecast guidance that showed slowing growth, a concern for investors.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives slashed his price target to $80, down from $200, but kept the firm's neutral rating, noting that the company management is not grasping the problems related to sales execution and headwinds in the field.

"Last night the demise of the DocuSign growth story continued as the WFH poster child delivered good January results which were more than offset by very weak and concerning guidance which speaks to some darker days ahead," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to pull forward sales and as the world comes out of the pandemic, DocuSign (DOCU) has "an incredibly difficult uphill selling environment."

DocuSign (DOCU) shares plunged nearly 17% to $77.97 in premarket trading on Friday.

On Thursday, DocuSign (DOCU) said it earned an adjusted 48 cents per share on $580.8 million in sales, compared to estimates of 48 cents per share and $561.6 million in revenue.

The company added that subscription revenue in the quarter rose 37% year-over-year to $564 million and billings were $670.1 million, up 25% year-over-year.

However, DocuSign (DOCU) expects first-quarter revenue to be between $579 million and $583 million and full-year revenue to be between $2.47 billion and $2.482 billion, indicating slower growth than in the past.

In January, investment firm Baird picked DocuSign (DOCU) among its top cloud software stocks for 2022.