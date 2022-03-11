Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) reports its net profit quadrupled in FY 2021, and it declared a final dividend of $1.18/share plus a special dividend of $0.50/share, bringing returns with respect to last year to $6.2B.

In its 2021 annual report, Anglo said it made a net profit of $8.56B last year, up from $2.09B in 2020, and underlying EBITDA more than doubled to $20.63B from $9.8B, slightly above the $20.54B consensus based on analyst estimates provided by the company.

Anglo cut its 2022 copper production guidance to 660K-750K metric tons from its previous forecast of 680K-760K tons, citing reduced workforce availability in Peru due to the spread of the Omicron variant, but the miner said the Quellaveco project in the country remains on track to achieve first copper production in the middle of this year.

Earlier this week, Anglo reported rough-diamond sales at its De Beers subsidiary rose 18% Y/Y in 2022's second sales cycle.