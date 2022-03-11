Global Technologies and Tersus Power sign definitive share exchange agreement

Mar. 11, 2022 8:44 AM ETGlobal Technologies, Ltd. (GTLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Global Technologies (OTCPK:GTLL) entered into a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to acquire Tersus Power wherein the former will deliver to the latter a to-be-determined pro-rata number of shares of the company's Class A Common Stock for each one share of Tersus common stock.
  • The company will have completed a merger with and into its wholly owned subsidiary sufficient to change its name to Tersus Power with an authorized capital of 500M shares and 10M shares of preferred stock.
  • Either party may terminate the exchange agreement if a closing has not occurred on or before June 30, 2022.
  • The company elected to grant its shareholders as of the record date a right to purchase additional shares of Tersus Power at a to be determined pro rata ratio of 2:1 to 5:1,
