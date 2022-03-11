Poda Holdings purchases patents to shift pod production to Canada from China
Mar. 11, 2022 8:58 AM ETPoda Holdings, Inc. (PODAF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Poda Holdings (OTCPK:PODAF) stated Friday that it has signed a purchase agreement with its Chinese manufacturing partner to acquire all Poda Pod manufacturing equipment with the target to carry forward production in North America given the geopolitical uncertainty around the globe.
- It will include 15 patent applications related to Poda Pod technology and three Chinese trademarks for purchase consideration of C$3.45M payable in cash.
- The company told manufacturing equipment is comprised of all proprietary custom-built equipment for Poda Pods production capable of producing an estimated 5 million Poda Pods per annum.
- All manufacturing equipment will be shipped to Vancouver, BC.
- The company’s flagship Beyond Burn Poda Pods contain a tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative.