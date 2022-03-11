BMO analyst Juan Sanabria on Friday upgraded health care real estate investment trust Ventas (NYSE:VTR) due to increased confidence in the senior housing recovery.

The analyst is forecasting 9.2% two-year (2021-2023) FFO compounded annual growth rate, driven by senior housing with upside above pre-pandemic levels, according to a note written to clients. Looking at its profitability, Ventas' EBITDA is down nearly 2% in the past year.

"Going forward, growth should improve from tenants paying cash (10-15% of rents) as fundamentals & rent coverage improves," Sanabria highlighted.

On the other hand, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating has been flashing Sell on VTR stock since the end of Oct. 2021, signaling the worst factor grades in Growth and Profitability.

Meanwhile, the analyst downgraded CareTrust (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Market Perform on the basis of its low-margin skilled nursing business, "that's been squeezed by lower occupancy and higher costs, principally labor." Additionally, cost pressures could increase as recent government proposals have called for minimum staffing requirements. CTRE's revenues have been growing for five consecutive quarters, though its operating income has fallen in Q4 2021 amid higher expenses.

Earlier in March, CareTrust acquired a skilled nursing campus in Illinois.