Mass Megawatts reports best cash position in 20 years
Mar. 11, 2022 9:09 AM ETMass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (MMMW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCPK:MMMW) reports a very good cash position allowing the opportunity for achieving its goals of producing sales toward the path of profitability.
- Although Mass Megawatts is aiming to achieving a very small fraction of global demand, the solar tracker market is anticipated to be worth more than $3B by 2025 expanding from the current market size of about $2B.
- The patented pending, Mass Megawatts ‘Solar Tracking System’ is designed to improve solar-energy production while and at the same time reduce material and installation cost.
- Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned for expanded production and supporting its revenue generation goals in the longer term.