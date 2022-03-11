Mass Megawatts reports best cash position in 20 years

Mar. 11, 2022 9:09 AM ETMass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (MMMW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCPK:MMMW) reports a very good cash position allowing the opportunity for achieving its goals of producing sales toward the path of profitability.
  • Although Mass Megawatts is aiming to achieving a very small fraction of global demand, the solar tracker market is anticipated to be worth more than $3B by 2025 expanding from the current market size of about $2B.
  • The patented pending, Mass Megawatts ‘Solar Tracking System’ is designed to improve solar-energy production while and at the same time reduce material and installation cost.
  • Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned for expanded production and supporting its revenue generation goals in the longer term.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.