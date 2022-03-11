Nkarta initiated as a buy at Raymond James on cancer therapy platform

Mar. 11, 2022 9:11 AM ETNkarta, Inc. (NKTX)MXCTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Raymond James has initiated Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) with a buy rating citing the company's allogenic natural killer cell therapy platform for cancer.
  • The firm has a $17 price target (~69% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Dane Leone said that he believes the natural killer platform has a wide range of possibilities to be used with other drug classes.
  • He added that clinical data from a phase 1 trial of NKX101 expected in the first half of the year will provide proof of concept, and data from NKX019 in b-cell malignancies is expected before the end of the year.
  • NKX101 is the company's lead candidate under investigation for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
  • In October, Nkarta (NKTX) gained a license from MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) for the company's Flow Electroporation technology.
