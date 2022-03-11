Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) American depositary shares are climbing 7.0% in premarket U.S. trading after the Chinese fintech reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and announced a new US$500M stock buyback program.

The Q4 results cap off a year of rapid client base expansion. "Despite the negative impacts from a series of headline news in the fourth quarter, we still achieved positive net paying client addition across all markets and maintained approximately 97% quarterly paying client retention," said Futu (FUTU) Chairman and CEO Leaf Hua. "About 90% of new paying clients in the quarter came from Hong Kong, Singapore and the U.S."

Q4 GAAP EPS of HK$0.48 (US$0.05) vs. Visible Alpha consensus of HK$0.46 and $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. Net income per ADS was HK$3.22 (US$0.42) vs. HK$3.83 in Q4 2020.

Q4 revenue of HK$1.60B (US$205.5M) topped the Visible Alpha consensus of HK$1.59B and declined from HK$1.86B in Q4 2020.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income of HK$856.9M (US$109.9M) jumped 19.3% from Q4 2020, driven by an increase in blended commission rate from 5.9 basis points to 7.0 bps.

Q4 daily average revenue trades increased 17.6% Y/Y to 543,806.

Q4 total costs of HK$216.9M (US$27.8M) fell 10% Y/Y.

