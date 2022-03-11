Futu Holdings stock climbs after strong Q4 results, $500M stock buyback announced

Mar. 11, 2022 9:11 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Consulting auditor analyzing Financial Report with Balance Sheet, Income Statement and Cash Flow information. Consultant auditing corporate finance and accounting. Business and operations management

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) American depositary shares are climbing 7.0% in premarket U.S. trading after the Chinese fintech reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and announced a new US$500M stock buyback program.

The Q4 results cap off a year of rapid client base expansion. "Despite the negative impacts from a series of headline news in the fourth quarter, we still achieved positive net paying client addition across all markets and maintained approximately 97% quarterly paying client retention," said Futu (FUTU) Chairman and CEO Leaf Hua. "About 90% of new paying clients in the quarter came from Hong Kong, Singapore and the U.S."

Q4 GAAP EPS of HK$0.48 (US$0.05) vs. Visible Alpha consensus of HK$0.46 and $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. Net income per ADS was HK$3.22 (US$0.42) vs. HK$3.83 in Q4 2020.

Q4 revenue of HK$1.60B (US$205.5M) topped the Visible Alpha consensus of HK$1.59B and declined from HK$1.86B in Q4 2020.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income of HK$856.9M (US$109.9M) jumped 19.3% from Q4 2020, driven by an increase in blended commission rate from 5.9 basis points to 7.0 bps.

Q4 daily average revenue trades increased 17.6% Y/Y to 543,806.

Q4 total costs of HK$216.9M (US$27.8M) fell 10% Y/Y.

Earlier, Futu Holdings (FUTU) GAAP EPADS of $0.42, revenue of $205.5M

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.