CoinShares launches Cardano exchange traded product with 3.0% staking reward
Mar. 11, 2022 9:20 AM ETCoinShares International Limited (CNSRF)ADA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cryptocurrency asset manager CoinShares (OTCPK:CNSRF) on Friday introduced a physically-backed Cardano (ADA-USD) exchange traded product with staking rewards of 3.0%.
- The staking mechanism enables the issuer to share staking rewards with investors by reducing the management fee to 0% and increasing the coin entitlement of the ETP each day, as staking rewards accrue.
- The so-called CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano will be listed on Germany-based market Xetra, the company noted.
- "This is the first Cardano ETP in the world to feature transparent staking rewards for investors, and we look forward to launching more digital asset ETPs with best-in-class structures in the coming months," said Townsend Lansing, Head of Product at CoinShares.
- Previously, (Dec. 1, 2021) CoinShares agreed to buy French fintech firm Napolean Crypto.