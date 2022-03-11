CoinShares launches Cardano exchange traded product with 3.0% staking reward

The gold word staking and tablet for business or cryptocurrency concept 3d rendering.

niphon/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency asset manager CoinShares (OTCPK:CNSRF) on Friday introduced a physically-backed Cardano (ADA-USD) exchange traded product with staking rewards of 3.0%.
  • The staking mechanism enables the issuer to share staking rewards with investors by reducing the management fee to 0% and increasing the coin entitlement of the ETP each day, as staking rewards accrue.
  • The so-called CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano will be listed on Germany-based market Xetra, the company noted.
  • "This is the first Cardano ETP in the world to feature transparent staking rewards for investors, and we look forward to launching more digital asset ETPs with best-in-class structures in the coming months," said Townsend Lansing, Head of Product at CoinShares.
  • Previously, (Dec. 1, 2021) CoinShares agreed to buy French fintech firm Napolean Crypto.
