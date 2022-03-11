Lazydays Holdings gains after B. Riley offers $25/share for company
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) jumped 20% after B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) offered to buy the RV retailer for $25/share in cash.
- B. Riley, which says its one of Lazydays (LAZY) largest holders owning 1M shares, or an 8.6% stake, presented a non-binding offer to the company on Wednesday, according to a 13D filing. Lazydays has a market cap of about $226M.
- "We acknowledge and support recent increases to the share buyback program, but note that the market continues to discount Company’s ability to grow," Bryant Riley wrote in the letter. "After significant analysis and diligence based on publicly available information, we have concluded that the company would be better served away from the glare of the public markets in an environment where the necessary investments in growth can be made without market fixation on short-term results. We are proposing a take-private transaction at a healthy premium to the current share price."
- Lazydays (LAZY) has short interest of 13%.
- Thursday, Lazydays reported Q4 results.