Philips ordered by FDA to notify patients about CPAP/BiPAP machine recall
Mar. 11, 2022 9:29 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has ordered Philips (NYSE:PHG) to notify users of its Philips Respironics CPAP, BiPAP and ventilator machines of a recall from June 2021 of certain of the products over foam used in the product.
- The agency called notification efforts form the company so far "inadequate."
- Millions of the sleep apnea machines were recalled last year amid concerns that the foam could break apart and be breathed in by the user.
- Philips said that it has so far shipped more than 650K replacement devices in the U.S., and is eyeing completion of the repair and replacement program in Q4.
- The company added it has been using its app, DreamMapper, to send notifications to patients.
