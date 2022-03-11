MusclePharm releases preliminary Q421 results
Mar. 11, 2022 9:29 AM ETMusclePharm Corporation (MSLP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MusclePharm (OTCPK:MSLP) has reported its preliminary Q421 and FY21 revenues, and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Preliminary Q4 revenue will be ~$9M-$10M, with a portion of revenue shifted to Q1 due to temporary industry wide supply chain and logistical delays.
- For FY21, the sports nutrition and supplement maker reported revenue in the range of $49M to $50M. It will report its actual results on March 31, 2022.
- It expects to generate revenue in the range of $13M to $15M for Q122, driven by the introduction of Reformulated New 100% Whey and Combat Protein Powder, and an expanded distributed channel for energy drinks with Amazon.