MusclePharm releases preliminary Q421 results

Mar. 11, 2022 9:29 AM ETMusclePharm Corporation (MSLP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • MusclePharm (OTCPK:MSLP) has reported its preliminary Q421 and FY21 revenues, and issued strong Q1 guidance.
  • Preliminary Q4 revenue will be ~$9M-$10M, with a portion of revenue shifted to Q1 due to temporary industry wide supply chain and logistical delays.
  • For FY21, the sports nutrition and supplement maker reported revenue in the range of $49M to $50M. It will report its actual results on March 31, 2022.
  • It expects to generate revenue in the range of $13M to $15M for Q122, driven by the introduction of Reformulated New 100% Whey and Combat Protein Powder, and an expanded distributed channel for energy drinks with Amazon.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.