General Electric (NYSE:GE) +2% pre-market following Thursday's Investor Day event, where the company reiterated 2022 financial guidance as well as longer-term profit and cash generation goals, impressing several analysts.

According to Barron's, Credit Suisse's John Walsh says GE's lean management activities should take $2B in annual costs out of the business and drive improvement in free cash flow generation.

"GE had been losing share in [power services] until 2021, and we see a path for share gains going forward," says the analyst, who rates the stock as a Buy with a $116 price target.

RBC analyst Deane Dray raises his price target to $118 from $113 after the meeting, saying the Investor Day "showcased significant lean manufacturing productivity success that GE is realizing under [Culp's] sweeping transformation."

"We walk away from the GE Outlook meeting with confidence in management's abilities to continue along its lean journey," Dray writes.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell, who also rates GE as a Buy, sees the company's lean manufacturing improving inventory utilization that can free up $4B in annual cash flow.

Earlier this week, GE announced plans to buy back $3B in stock.